The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) tapped Zack Schwartz to serve as the principal deputy assistant secretary for the VA Office of Information and Technology (OIT).

VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence announced Schwartz’s new role in a Feb. 2 LinkedIn post, writing that Schwartz “will oversee technology strategy, daily IT operations, cybersecurity, systems modernization, and service delivery across the department.”

In December, Lawrence announced that Schwartz joined VA’s OIT as a senior advisor.

In his new role, Schwartz will work under Lawrence, who is also serving as the agency’s acting chief information officer (CIO) and assistant secretary for information and technology.

Schwartz previously served as the acting CIO for the Commerce Department’s Office of the Secretary and brings more than a decade of federal IT leadership experience to the VA.

Before joining the VA in December, Schwartz served as the chief information and technology officer at Events DC, an events hosting company.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his new role, Schwartz said he appreciates “the many colleagues across VA who supported my transition and welcomed me into the role.”

“Honored to serve Veterans through secure and reliable technology!” he added.

Schwartz is replacing Eddie Pool, who was serving as the acting principal deputy assistant secretary for information and technology. Pool also served as acting CIO at the VA from January until late November last year.

The VA does not currently have a nominee to serve as its permanent CIO. President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination of Ryan Cote to serve as the assistant secretary for information and technology and CIO in July 2025.