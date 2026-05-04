The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Monday that its Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) reorganized into five portfolios and launched a new office focused on automation and artificial intelligence (AI) as part of a broader push to consolidate federal procurement.

In a May 4 blog post, GSA Deputy Administrator Michael Lynch said the changes are aimed at strengthening FAS operations, improving outcomes, and increasing accountability.

The reorganization consolidates FAS operations into five new portfolios:

Office of Assisted Acquisition Services (Assist)

Office of Centralized Acquisition Services (Centralize)

Office of Acquisition Solutions Development (Create)

Office of Shared Services Delivery (Deliver)

Office of Business Optimization (Optimize)

Additionally, Lynch said that GSA established a new office “Transform” that will accelerate automation and implement AI solutions.

“We are not just changing boxes on an organizational chart – we are fundamentally strengthening the backbone of federal purchasing,” Lynch wrote. “This strategic shift will ensure our contracting officers have the necessary tools, training, and top level support to deliver best value for the American taxpayer.”

Lynch said “operations will continue as usual” for customer agencies and GSA’s partners in the vendor community. He said they will not experience any changes to GSA’s signature programs and should “not expect any immediate changes to day-to-day operations.”

“This reorganization aligns our internal structure with the significant changes and results we have experienced since the start of the second Trump Administration,” Lynch said, adding, “We look forward to continuing to serve our partner agencies and the American public, while pursuing all opportunities to improve outcomes for our customers and industry.”

GSA said the change directly support President Donald Trump’s executive orders on workforce optimization and procurement consolidation under GSA.

The reorganization comes weeks after Josh Gruenbaum stepped down as commissioner of the FAS. FAS Deputy Commissioner Laura Stanton is now the acting commissioner.