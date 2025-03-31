The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on Monday the list of the nine additional VA medical facilities that will deploy the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in 2026, with sites located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Alaska.

The VA announced it would roll out its Electronic Health Records Modernization (EHRM) program to nine additional facilities earlier this month, but the agency had not yet identified where the sites would be.

Today’s announcement comes after the agency held planning sessions with officials from the VA EHRM Integration Office, regional and local VA medical leaders, VA clinicians, and EHRM vendor Oracle Health.

The nine additional VA medical centers and their associated clinics that will go live with the EHR system in 2026 are:

Cincinnati VAMC-Fort Thomas (Fort Thomas, Ky.)

Chillicothe VAMC (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Cincinnati VAMC (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Dayton VAMC (Dayton, Ohio)

Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC (Cleveland, Ohio)

Fort Wayne VAMC (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Marion VAMC (Marion, Ind.)

Richard L. Roudebush VAMC (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Alaska VA Healthcare System (Anchorage, Alaska)

“We are excited to bring veterans in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Alaska a modern medical record system that will result in improvements to care, coordination, and convenience,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement.

The Federal EHR system will deploy at a total of 13 sites in 2026. In December, the VA announced that by mid-2026 it would deploy the new system to four Michigan facilities: Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Detroit, and Saginaw.

The EHRM program aims to provide a seamless experience for veterans as they transition from receiving care under the Department of Defense (DoD) to receiving care under the VA, with a single fully integrated EHR system.

However, the program has faced a troubled rollout riddled with underreported costs, deficiencies in training, and diminished employee morale.

The new deployment plans come after the VA has spent almost two years in “reset” mode. As part of the EHRM program reset, the VA and contractor Oracle Health – formerly Oracle Cerner – paused all deployments to address user concerns.

Notably, the VA said today that “full implementation of the Federal EHR system at every VA facility is expected as early as 2031.”

However, the VA has yet to update the program’s deployment schedule or modernization life cycle cost estimate – something the Government Accountability Office (GAO) is urging the VA to do.

Thus far, the VA has only deployed the new EHR system to six out of the 164 VA medical centers. Aside from the 13 planned deployments in 2026, the VA has not yet released a schedule for the remaining 145 sites.

Nevertheless, the VA said it will pursue a “market-based approach to site selection for its deployments going forward.” The agency said this will allow it to “scale up” the number of concurrent deployments at VA medical facilities.