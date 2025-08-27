The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has successfully deployed its Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System (iFAMS) to the Loan Guaranty Program and the first group of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) users, CGI Federal announced on Wednesday.

The VA is modernizing its finance and acquisition systems by implementing iFAMS, which is part of the VA’s $8.6 billion Financial Management Business Transformation (FMBT) program. iFAMS is the VA’s third effort to replace its legacy financial management system since 1998.

CGI Federal is the VA’s systems integrator for iFAMS, which is built on CGI’s Momentum Enterprise Suite.

“When fully implemented, iFAMS will replace five systems VA currently maintains across several technology platforms,” CGI Federal said in an Aug. 27 press release. “This unified solution supports veterans by enhancing service delivery, efficiency, transparency, audit readiness and operational alignment across VA.”

CGI said that the expansions announced today comprise waves seven and eight of VA’s iFAMS implementation. Notably, the VHA is a major implementation wave, as VHA personnel comprise more than 92% of the VA’s total iFAMS users.

While the specific timeline for VHA’s implementation is not yet determined, the VA anticipates all wave deployments of iFAMS to be completed by 2031.

“In parallel with the wave rollout, VA is able to take advantage of new capabilities and help drive the roadmap and design of those capabilities as part of the supported COTS solution,” Monica Winthrop, CGI’s senior vice-president of consulting services for VA, said in an Aug. 27 press release. “CGI invests in the Momentum Enterprise Suite, incorporating features recommended by the extensive user community across all three branches of the government.”

Today’s announcement comes after the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued a report in April 2025 that called on the VA to incorporate more user testing in future implementation waves of iFAMS. The VA said it had already taken steps to make operational improvements for incorporation into additional waves.