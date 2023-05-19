The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sent out a new contract opportunity notice on May 11 seeking private sector interest in a five-year contract to support the agency’s VA Cybersecurity Operations Center (VA CSOC).

The VA CSOC functions to provide “world class information security for VA and Veteran information and information systems,” and is responsible for “the protection and resilience of the VA infrastructure on a 24×7 basis – by identifying, protecting, detecting, responding to and recovering from cyber threats and vulnerabilities and providing value-added security management services as requested.”

The new contract opportunity notice seeks information regarding how the agency can employ best industry cybersecurity measures for various locations, including from facilities in Martinsburg, W.Va., Hines, Ill., and for personnel who work remotely.

The notice says potential partners will to “provide comprehensive information and cybersecurity support services to the VA CSOC to assist in developing and providing enterprise-wide information and cybersecurity and network defense services, as aligned with the VA OIT, [and] security configuration and interoperability of VA CSOC managed tools/devices and information security and goals.”

VA is also looking for support for its networks that “encounter 45 million weekly security related events and have over 500,000 workstations, 350,000 users, 500 network security appliances, and 25,000 servers.”

Interested parties have until June 2 to respond to VA.