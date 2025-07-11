The U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) chief technology officer has stepped down after working with the agency for nearly four decades and leading its tech modernization efforts.

Scott Bombaugh retired from USPS on June 30 after working at the agency for 38 years, USPS announced Tuesday. Bombaugh has served as the agency’s CTO since 2020 where he created a “network of integrated mail and package processing facilities.”

While leading technology efforts, his “team was also instrumental in the development of mobile delivery devices, which changed the way USPS provides package tracking for customers,” according to USPS.

“His team provided new and redesigned facilities with standardized floor and operating plans, as well as state-of-the-art processing and material handling equipment,” said the agency.

Bombaugh first started working at USPS as a mechanical engineer where he helped develop automated package-sorting systems and package barcoding technology, USPS said.

He eventually went to work as the manager of bulk mail systems, material handling technology, technology development and application, and later served as the vice president of engineering services before becoming CTO.

Through his work in these positions, Bombaugh “launched programs that improved the capacity and capabilities of USPS processing operations,” the agency said.

USPS has not yet named a successor.