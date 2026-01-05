UL Solutions – known up until 2012 as Underwriters Laboratories – has withdrawn as the lead administrator for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program.

The announcement comes after reports that the FCC was investigating the company’s alleged ties to China.

“We appreciate our ongoing discussions with the FCC about the future direction of the Lead Administrator role and the Program,” Chanté Maurio, vice president and general manager for identity management and security at UL Solutions, said in a Dec. 19 statement filed with the FCC.

“Having now delivered many of the foundational elements of the Lead Administrator role and given other considerations, we respectfully submit our notice of withdrawal as Lead Administrator effective as of the date of this letter,” Maurio said.

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark is a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless internet of things (IoT) devices marketed to consumers. The FCC launched the program in January 2025.

Under the program, qualifying consumer smart products that meet cybersecurity standards will be able to bear a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label on their products. The label will also be accompanied by a QR code that consumers can scan for more security information on those products.

Products covered under the program include wireless IoT devices such as home security cameras, internet-connected appliances, fitness trackers, garage door openers, and baby monitors.

In December 2024, the FCC announced 11 companies that will serve as cybersecurity label administrators, with UL Solutions selected as the lead administrator.

The third-party cybersecurity labeling administrators – of which UL Solutions was one in addition to its role as lead administrator – manage evaluating product applications, granting permission to use the security label, and educating consumers.

As the lead administrator, UL Solutions was tasked with conducting stakeholder outreach and collaborating with the FCC, cybersecurity label administrators, and other stakeholders to develop and execute a consumer education campaign.

The FCC did not respond to MeriTalk’s request for comment on whether it had selected a new lead administrator for the program.