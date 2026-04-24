The U.S. Space Force announced on Monday that it canceled its contract with RTX – formerly known as Raytheon Technologies – for the Global Positioning System (GPS) Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX) program following years of technical issues and delays.

According to the announcement, the Space Force made the decision based upon the recommendation of Acting Service Acquisition Executive Tom Ainsworth.

The OCX program was intended to update command and control of the GPS satellite constellation. It was designed to replace the current Architecture Evolution Plan system, as well as the Launch, Anomaly, and Disposal Operations system. However, officials said the program failed to deliver needed capabilities on an “operationally relevant timeline at an acceptable level of risk to meet the GPS constellation modernization needs.”

“It’s important we refine and update acquisition processes to prioritize rapid, incremental capability delivery versus complex ‘all or nothing’ system deliveries,” Ainsworth said. “The Department of War has made clear that we need to deliver warfighting capability at a faster rate.”

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Defense has been rebranded as the Department of War.

In July 2025, after years of factory testing, the Space Force formally accepted the system from Raytheon and began extensive integrated testing. The effort aimed to resolve lingering issues and ensure compatibility with the broader GPS enterprise, including satellites, ground systems, and user equipment.

By January 2026, the program’s cost had reached approximately $6.27 billion, including contractor funding and government expenses such as testing and program support. However, during integrated testing, officials encountered significant technical challenges.

“Regrettably, extensive system issues arose during the integrated testing of OCX with the broader GPS enterprise,” said Col. Stephen Hobbs, commander of Mission Delta 31. “Despite repeated collaborative approaches by the entire government and contractor team, the challenges of onboarding the system in an operationally relevant timeline proved insurmountable.”

Hobbs said the system exhibited problems across multiple capability areas, raising concerns about potential risks to both military and civilian GPS services.

Due to earlier delays, the Space Force had already invested in incremental upgrades to the existing Architecture Evolution Plan over the past decade. Officials said those improvements have strengthened confidence in continuing to enhance the current system.

“Ultimately, we analyzed the work remaining on OCX and compared this with the current GPS control system capability,” Hobbs said. “The analysis revealed additional investment in OCX was no longer the best solution.”