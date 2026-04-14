The U.S. Space Force selected 14 vendors to compete for task orders under a 10-year, $1.84 billion contract vehicle to develop space monitoring satellites and services, the service announced Wednesday.

The contract is structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement under the Andromeda program, which aims to acquire and field next-generation space domain awareness capabilities. These systems are intended to track, identify, and analyze objects and platforms in orbit.

The first task order under Andromeda will fund satellites for the RG-XX program, according to a solicitation issued in January by Space Systems Command. The satellites will create a surveillance network to monitor activity in geosynchronous orbit.

RG-XX is planned as the successor to the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), a satellite constellation designed to track and characterize man-made objects in orbit. GSSAP satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in July 2014 and became fully operational in September 2017. Compared with GSSAP, RG-XX satellites are expected to be more maneuverable and capable of refueling while in orbit.

The Space Force selected the vendors from a pool of 32 bidders. The companies chosen to compete for task orders are:

Anduril Industries

Astranis Space Technologies

BAE Systems

Space Mission Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

Intuitive Machines

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Millennium Space Systems

Northrop Grumman Systems

Quantum Space

Redwire Space Missions

Sierra Space

True Anomaly Centennial

Turion Space

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by April 8, 2036.