ServiceNow unveiled its new Government Transformation Suite today at the company’s Federal Forum conference in National Harbor, Md., with company officials emphasizing that the new product suite leverages agentic AI capabilities to further the goals of increasing visibility, accelerating return on investment, and driving efficiencies for Federal government customers.

“The suite – available now – brings together a series of high?impact ServiceNow solutions tailored to the new administration’s priorities of transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” the company said. “It is designed to help Federal agencies manage assets, save time, transform the government worker experience, and optimize software investments.”

The official product launch comes just in time as the Trump administration is launching concerted drives through its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) group across Federal agencies to cut costs and increase operational efficiencies.

The Government Transformation Suite, the company said, “unites multiple ServiceNow solutions and professional services so agencies can identify opportunities to gain greater visibility and accelerate mission goals – all within a few weeks.”

“After deploying the Suite and capturing quick wins, government leaders garner more insight into longer?term transformation opportunities, driving even greater ROI,” ServiceNow said.

“The Federal government is focused on improving programs and policies through transparency, efficiency, and accountability is a critical imperative,” said Steve Walters, ServiceNow’s senior vice president, public sector.

Speaking today at the ServiceNow Federal Forum conference, Walters talked about how the company can help to “put AI to work for government to adjust to today’s most pressing challenges, from delivering hyper-automation to driving efficiency to increasing insights and transparency,” and “help accelerate your ability to deliver outcomes and complete your mission.”

“But the reality is, we all know that technology is only as good as the partnership that we have with you, our government customers, and the partner ecosystem system, and that’s extremely important to us,” Walters said. “Together, all of us, we can achieve great things when we collaborate, engage in dialog, and have a commitment to success.”

“I’m here to tell you that we are absolutely committed to this partnership with you,” he said. “We’re ready to engage. We’re ready to support you, not just today, but throughout your journey.”

Chris Bedi, ServiceNow’s chief customer officer, said at the Federal Forum event that the Government Transformation Suite meets the moment for Federal agencies.

“The demands [on government customers] are enormous,” he said. “We are being asked to improve efficiencies, drive effectiveness, and improve productivity, all at an incredible pace.”

“The words that come to my mind are incremental to exponential,” he continued. “We are being asked to deliver from incremental outcomes to exponential outcomes, and that’s going to require shifting from incremental thinking to exponential thinking.”

“And when I think about that, our platform – the platform that you have had trust and confidence in for so many years – is ready to deliver these exponential outcomes for you,” Bedi said.

Speaking of the government’s drive to increase efficiency, he said that effort involves “first and foremost, [to] cut out waste. And while you’re cutting out waste, you have to accelerate mission outcomes, and you have to embrace AI,” he said, adding, “all of these have to be done at once, and you can accomplish all of this with ServiceNow.”