The Department of Commerce is implementing artificial intelligence (AI) processes in use cases across the agency to maximize efficiency and integrate human resources, management, finance, and IT processes across various platforms, according to a department official who spoke at the ServiceNow Federal Forum on Feb. 12.

Brian Bordelon, deputy chief information officer in the Office of the Chief Technology Officer at Commerce, said the department uses myServiceHub to integrate human resources, IT, finance, and management data into one program.

“Everything is in one place,” Bordelon said. “Now, we’ve reduced the number of emails, increased the clarity, the quality of it, and it’s being done quicker,” he added.

Despite differences between bureau operations, Bordelon said Commerce has found common ground in management processes and can use AI to simplify the work that is being done.

Bordelon said AI will help simplify processes like seating assignments, room availability, and building navigation as the department transitions employees back to working in the office.

Bordelon estimates that AI integration has saved 10,000 hours of work so far throughout the department.

“Now the mission-focused areas can focus on the mission,” Bordelon said. “We’re not necessarily having people in the bureau having to do all these things. Now it’s automated, we ensure that the quality of the data is put through feedback loops, and we can iteratively get better,” he explained.

Bordelon emphasized improving customer experience and workflow efficiency to increase adoption of AI technology throughout the department.

Bordelon also said his goal is to continue to scale products throughout the department and get more efficient. He said Commerce needs to take a proactive approach to scaling AI tech throughout its uses and learn from areas where it is already implemented.

“If we wait for AI and some of the emerging technologies to get to that 90 percent of whatever we’re comfortable with, we’re going to miss out,” Bordelon said.

Moving forward, Bordelon said he wants to increase vendor engagement throughout the department and to make better budget decisions.

“The last thing we want to do with the budgets that we have is to make investments that we can’t capitalize on,” he said.

Bordelon admitted that AI might not be the direction the department goes to implement its goals but that it is open to a wide range of solutions to maximize efficiency and keep workers focused on their missions.

“We have to look at the outcome of some of these things and what the [return on investment] is to make smart decisions with our dollars,” Bordelon said. “It might not be AI. It could be an [robotic process automation], it could be something that we’re already using that we just repurposed from another organization,” he added.

Overall, Bordelon emphasized effective leadership and partnerships with industry to implement emerging technologies like AI.

“I think working together we can do a whole lot of things a lot better than trying to do something in a small shop with a group of people,” Bordelon said.