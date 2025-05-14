The Senate voted on May 13 to confirm the nomination of Troy Meink as the next Secretary of the Air Force, nearly five months after President Donald Trump nominated him to serve as the top civilian overseeing both the Air Force and Space Force.

Senators approved the nomination on a 74-25 vote.

Meink, a former Air Force officer and career engineer, steps into the role with deep experience in national security, space systems, and defense acquisition. His confirmation fills out the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) top leadership team, joining Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman.

During his confirmation hearing in late March, Meink made it clear that his priorities as the DAF’s top civilian leader aim to “to guide the Air Force and Space Force through a pivotal period of transformation and modernization.”

“The [DAF] is building and operating some of the most complex systems ever fielded in both air and space,” Meink stated. “We need not only the right number of Airmen and Guardians, but also need the right skills, training, support and focus to deliver and operate those systems.”

Meink emphasized that his priorities include: building a stronger Space Force, boosting missile defense, bringing along the next-generation F-47 fighter, and sustaining nuclear deterrence. He also pledged to improve acquisition speed and efficiency while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Matthew Lohmeier, who has been nominated by President Trump to serve as Meink’s deputy, is still awaiting a Senate vote.