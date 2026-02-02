The Pentagon named six senior officials to lead its top technology priorities, assigning leadership for each of the newly restructured critical technology areas (CTAs) for the Defense Department (DOD), which was rebranded as the War Department by the Trump Administration.

In November, Emil Michaelhief technology officer (CTO) and undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, streamlined the DOD’s CTAs, reducing the list from 14 to six renamed categories focused on modern warfare. The updated CTAs are applied artificial intelligence (AAI), biomanufacturing, contested logistics technologies, quantum and battlefield information dominance, scaled directed energy, and scaled hypersonics.

In a series of posts on X by the CTO’s office, the department said the CTAs are department-wide priorities and that each area will now have an accountable senior leader.

“The six CTAs are Department-wide imperatives designed to maintain American military dominance – and now, each one will have accountable leaders leading the tangible “sprints” under each CTA. Each sprint will be designed to deliver advanced capabilities to our warfighters rapidly and at scale,” one post read.

According to the CTO’s announcement: