Denice Ross, chief data scientist at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), was promoted earlier this month to serve as U.S. deputy chief technology officer (CTO) for tech capacity.

Dominique Duval-Diop – who was deputy chief data scientist for the past 12 months – took over Ross’ role on May 16, and now serves as the third-ever chief data scientist of the U.S. at OSTP.

Ross assumed the role of chief data scientist post in November 2021, where she worked to provide a vision for maximizing social return on Federal data, working with agencies to establish best practices for data management, and recruiting and retaining the best minds in data science for public service.

In her new role as Deputy CTO, Ross will work closely with those in the Office of the CTO – dubbed the Tech Team – to maximize the benefits of technology and data for all Americans. That mission includes ensuring that the government can leverage tech and data to effectively deliver services, policy is informed by tech and data expertise, and America continues to lead the world in values-driven technological research and innovation.

The team will be led by a U.S. CTO – who has yet to be appointed by the Biden administration – and include the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office and the U.S. chief data scientist.

Before her time at OSTP, Ross had a slew of data and technology experience working for local government in the city of New Orleans as well as Federal experience at the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.