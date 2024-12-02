The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced $30 million of funding to expand learning opportunities for the U.S. workforce in emerging technology areas such as advanced manufacturing, microelectronics, and biotechnology.

The NSF Experiential Learning in Emerging and Novel Technologies (NSF ExLENT) program – a partnership between NSF’s directorates for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP) and STEM Education and the Micron Foundation – will offer 35 awards of up to $1 million each.

NSF said the ExLENT program promotes cross-sector partnerships between organizations in key technology areas and those with expertise in workforce development.

“As NSF invests in the development of key technologies, we must also invest in the American workforce,” said Erwin Gianchandani, the assistant director for NSF TIP. “The NSF ExLENT program enables all Americans to gain exposure to key technology areas, allowing individuals to pivot into higher-wage, better-quality, and technology-rich jobs.”

The ExLENT program uses a cohort model to offer pathways for Americans with varying levels of experience in technology fields. It has three tracks:

Pivots: Provides current professionals in any field an experiential learning opportunity that builds the skills and competencies necessary to pivot into careers in emerging technology fields.

Beginnings: Provides participants with limited technology training an experiential learning opportunity to gain deeper knowledge and experience to pursue a career in an emerging technology field.

Explorations: Provides participants with no prior technology experience with an experiential learning opportunity that builds interest, motivation, and knowledge in an emerging technology field and inspires them to explore pathways to potential careers in these areas further.

“Across the agency, we are thrilled to see the continued growth of the NSF ExLENT program. It is truly making an impact in every corner of the country,” said James Moore, NSF assistant director for STEM Education. “Through such investments, NSF is able to contribute to helping the Nation build a workforce that can solve grand challenges in STEM.”

The $30 million funding announced on Nov. 27 builds on 39 ExLENT awards across the three tracks issued in August 2024, and 27 awards across two tracks issued in December 2023.

This latest round of ExLENT proposals are due on Feb. 24, 2025.