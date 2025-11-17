Transportation Security Agency (TSA) employees who worked during the shutdown will receive $10,000 bonuses, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Thursday.

Those bonsues come at the end of the longest government shutdown in American history, lasting 42 days, after Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement over a short-term funding package after Republicans denied Democrat’s request to include health insurance subsidies which expired on Sept. 30.

Eight Democratic senators crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans to reopen the federal government on Monday without extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies, though that vote was held contingent on Senate Republican leadership’s agreement to evaluate extending those subsidies by mid-December.

The shutdown left many federal workers furloughed, while requiring others working in roles deemed critical to continue working without pay. Following missing paychecks, more air traffic controllers and TSA workers began calling out.

TSA workers who went “above and beyond” during the shutdown will receive $10,000 bonuses, Noem said Thursday, following remarks recently made by President Donald Trump that air traffic controllers with perfect attendance will also receive bonuses of the same amount.

The first round of bonuses was handed out by Noem during a press conference in Houston, though it is unclear what exactly the criteria is that is required to receive the extra pay.

“They guaranteed that America wouldn’t shut down,” Noem said. “Their unsung patriotism deserves recognition. President Trump and I are so grateful for these patriots.”

Paychecks will be made using carryover funds from fiscal year 2025, according to the Department of Homeland Security.