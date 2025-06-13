A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation on June 12 that would direct the National Security Agency (NSA) to create an artificial intelligence playbook to help safeguard American AI systems from foreign espionage and cyberattacks.

Introduced by House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., the Advanced AI Security Readiness Act would create paths to identify and neutralize security threats targeting advanced AI systems.

“It’s simple: the U.S. must win the AI race. AI is a strategic asset vital to America’s economic and national security, not just another tech trend – it has immense power, and we should treat it that way,” said Rep. Moolenaar in a statement.

“This bill is a major win for our families, businesses, and communities, giving our national security agencies the playbook they need to defend artificial intelligence from malicious actors across the globe,” he added.

Strategies for securing American AI systems would be part of what lawmakers coined the “AI Security Playbook,” and would identify security weaknesses in AI data centers and among AI developers; highlight sensitive components of AI systems – like models, training methods, and algorithms that could be exploited by adversaries; and outline cybersecurity strategies to detect and counter threats.

It also would explore when Federal oversight may be necessary for highly advanced AI and lay out a hypothetical plan for securing such technologies in tightly controlled government settings. Those requirements would look at cyber protections, vetting of personnel, and emergency response planning according to bill language.

If the bill is approved by Congress, the playbook will include a classified version with sensitive intelligence and a public version including best practices for industry stakeholders.

The legislation comes at a time when lawmakers and public and private officials alike have warned against ramped up efforts from adversarial nations such as China in cyberattacks and hacks against the United States – especially those against critical infrastructure.

“The Chinese Communist Party is aggressively targeting the United States’ advanced AI technology to undermine our national security,” said Rep. LaHood. “As AI becomes an integrated part of society, Congress must ensure that the United States fortifies our technology defenses and remains the undeniable leader.”

The legislation would direct NSA leadership to ensure collaboration with leading AI developers and researchers and federally funded research centers. This would include reviewing private sector security frameworks, conducting interviews, hosting expert panels, and site visits to AI development facilities.