The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Monday the expansion of Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) to increase transparency around what the Federal government is buying and how much it is paying for those goods and services.

In a June 9 press release, GSA explained that TDR is how the agency gathers data on prices paid for products and services sold through the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). Vendors report transactional data to give GSA better insights for acquisition decisions and help lower costs for the Federal government.

While GSA first launched TDR as a pilot program for certain Special Item Numbers (SINs), the agency said TDR participation will now be mandatory for SIN holders.

The TDR expansion will begin with 62 new product and cloud services SINs at the end of June 2025. GSA said it will expand to all SINs beginning in fiscal year (FY) 2026.

“GSA is leveraging technology to drive innovation, create a more efficient government, and improve citizen experiences. Data is central to these efforts to deliver the best outcomes and reduce costs in federal acquisition,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian.

“Expanding our use of Transactional Data Reporting will provide critical insights into pricing and procurement, ultimately ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely,” he said.

GSA said the expansion will reduce costs for the MAS acquisition workforce and streamline processes. The agency also said TDR contracts require less administrative effort, and the program “makes it easier for small businesses to participate in the GSA MAS program.”

The agency noted key benefits of TDR include driving the best value through improving competition, reducing burdens and increasing participation, and unlocking market intelligence for strategic advantage.

“Comprehensive data on purchased items and corresponding prices will empower our contracting officers to negotiate effectively and secure the best value for taxpayer dollars,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “Much like our private industry partners, GSA depends on data to make the best decisions about procurement.”

“Transactional Data Reporting will provide the federal government with the critical and essential market intelligence to help aid the government’s effort to create a transparent, optimized and streamlined marketplace for goods and services,” Gruenbaum added.