A new Government Accountably Office (GAO) report finds that the U.S. Coast Guard’s International Port Security Program has not consistently gathered information on the security abilities and characteristics of foreign ports that play vital roles in the U.S. supply chain.

The program – which resumed operations in May 2021 after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic – focuses on assessing foreign ports and their security abilities. Those include areas like cybersecurity and the physical security of the ports themselves.

GAO noted that “terrorists and criminals can target the U.S. supply chain through security vulnerabilities in foreign ports,” and that the Coast Guard program aims to assess and strengthen the security of these ports.

“The Coast Guard has faced a longstanding challenge in accessing some countries’ ports to conduct assessments,” GAO said. “In recent years, the service began using alternative approaches to make determinations for some countries it has been unable to visit. However, the program has not consistently done so.”

According to GAO, the program tries to evaluate key areas such as access control, monitoring, control of cargo, and the training of port personnel.

“The Coast Guard has not always conducted a country assessment in person to make a foreign port security determination. Coast Guard officials stated that even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program faced challenges accessing some countries to conduct required country assessments,” GAO said.

Part of the problem is the inherent unwillingness of some nations to cooperate with the programs assessment process. “This is because the program’s ability to do so is subject to a country’s approval and its diplomatic relations with the United States,” said GAO.

Further, GAO flagged how the program has not “disseminated its most comprehensive report,” which can prove to be useful for other agencies such as the as Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has “a vested interest in receiving it.”

The report concludes with six recommendations for the Coast Guard Commandant, all of which the Coast Guard agreed with: