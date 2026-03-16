The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is proposing updates to its telecommunications relay services (TRS) rules that would allow the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered speech recognition and other automated technologies to support communications for people with disabilities.

In a draft notice of proposed rulemaking, the FCC said the changes would modernize TRS by enabling automatic speech recognition for speech-to-text conversion and advanced text-to-speech tools for internet protocol (IP) relay services. The agency is seeking comments on whether those technologies could handle some relay functions now performed by human communications assistants.

TRS allows individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities to communicate with people using traditional voice telephone services.

“With these proposals, the Commission presents targeted reforms that align Internet-based TRS with twenty-first century technological advancements in relay services that can better serve the needs of persons with disabilities while securing the viability and enhancing the effectiveness and functional equivalency of Internet-based TRS,” the notice states.

Under the proposal, the FCC is examining whether automatic speech recognition could convert a hearing caller’s speech into text in real time, while text-to-speech tools could vocalize typed responses from relay users. Those tools could potentially allow some IP relay calls to be handled automatically rather than through a human intermediary, according to the FCC.

The agency is asking whether automated technologies are reliable enough for everyday communications and whether providers should continue to offer a human-assisted option.

Alongside automation, the FCC is seeking feedback on new performance standards for relay technologies. Metrics could include speech-to-text accuracy, transmission delays, and the clarity and naturalness of text-to-speech audio.

The FCC is also weighing updates to video relay service (VRS), which enables deaf users to communicate in American Sign Language through video interpreters. The agency is considering requiring VRS providers to integrate captioning directly into their platforms so users can view text versions of the interpreter’s spoken output, the hearing caller’s speech, or both during a call.

The proposal also explores whether users should be able to customize captions by adjusting features such as size, font, color, opacity, and screen placement to improve readability and accessibility.

Beyond technology updates, the FCC is proposing changes to simplify the registration process for internet-based relay services. Under the proposal, users could register once through a centralized federal database rather than signing up separately with each provider. The FCC said that approach could reduce administrative hurdles for users while strengthening anti-fraud protections.

The agency is also considering a narrow rule change that would allow deaf Americans traveling abroad to use federally supported VRS to call U.S. embassies and consulates. Current rules generally do not allow relay funding for foreign-to-foreign calls, which can make it difficult for travelers to reach the nearest U.S. diplomatic post during emergencies.

The FCC is seeking public comments on the proposed rule changes before determining whether to move forward with the updates. Comments are due by April 16.