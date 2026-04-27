The House introduced its version of the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act (NQIA) on Thursday, taking a less-expansive approach to reauthorization than the Senate version introduced earlier this year.

Led by Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Jay Obernolte, R Calif., the House NQIA would keep the U.S. quantum program running until 2030, and expand it through research, coordination, and workforce development.

The NQIA was first signed into law in 2018 and established a 10-year national plan to accelerate the development of quantum information science and technology. The plan is led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy (DOE).

While the act runs through 2029, some research and development activities covered by the NQIA expired in September 2023. Despite having significant bipartisan support in passing a renewal of the act, the last time a significant markup for an NQIA reauthorization was in late 2023.

Earlier this month, the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee unanimously approved its version of the NQIA, which, unlike the House version, would continue to fund federal agency research and development work through December 2034.

The Senate bill was introduced in January by Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Todd Young, R-Ind.

The House bill introduced last week would broaden the scope of quantum work to include quantum engineering. It would also sustain quantum research and development while encouraging the development of quantum applications.

Those efforts would also reinstate the National Quantum Advisory Committee, which is staffed by experts from industry and academia who provide strategic guidance to the federal government. The advisory committee was also included in the Senate’s proposal.

Workforce development is a major focus of the House’s proposal. It calls for expanding education and training programs at all levels – from K-12 through graduate studies – with the aim of increasing the number of researchers and quantum-related workers.

Beyond workforce initiatives, the bill also promotes collaboration across academia, industry, and DOE’s national laboratories, with the goal of accelerating quantum innovation and turning research into real-world applications. It also encourages partnerships with international allies to advance quantum science globally while maintaining U.S. competitiveness.

The Senate’s approach to reauthorization differs slightly from the House’s proposal. The Senate version takes a broader approach and expands significantly into areas such as national security, supply chain resilience, and international strategy.

For example, the Senate version establishes new programs, including quantum testbeds and workforce coordination hubs. The House proposal centers more narrowly on extending research funding and building the workforce with fewer operational mandates or restrictions.

The House has scheduled a markup for its proposal on April 29.