The U.S. Air Force is getting a digital boost in safety reporting with the launch of its new SAFEREP App. SAFEREP was launched by the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) safety office to replace the Airman Safety App as DAF’s new digital safety reporting tool.

According to the department, SAFEREP supports a wide range of disciplines and areas across the base, offering dedicated reporting features for workplace, traffic, industrial, flight, weapons, and space safety.

SAFEREP is designed as a broader reporting capability that encompasses more functional areas and other military services, allowing users to submit more than just hazards. Any DAF employee can voluntarily submit reports on workplace and installation hazards, unintentional errors, and supervisor mishaps. Aircrew and maintainers also have access to aviation-specific reporting.

The app categorizes reports by operational discipline and routes data to the appropriate command or installation for targeted issue resolution.

“Anyone can use SAFEREP, regardless of rank, pay grade, uniformed or civilian status, or occupational specialty,” Jason Wollard, SAFEREP program manager, said in a statement. “If an Airman or Guardian thinks the issue could cause damage, injury, illness, result in a serious incident or an accident, then they should use the app to report the concern to their safety office. They should also let their supervisor know as soon as possible, especially if they were involved in an accident or were injured.”

Additionally, SAFEREP enhances community-wide visibility, particularly for flight-related issues impacting Airmen. SAFEREP includes aviation-specific reporting options, such as Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) reports, hazardous air traffic reports, wildlife strikes, and in-flight emergencies. Serious aviation hazards, near misses, and ASAPs submitted to SAFEREP are displayed for community-wide visibility.

“Safety professionals are experts in their work areas and know what ‘right’ looks like,” Wollard said. “However, Safety can’t be everywhere, all at once, all of the time. SAFEREP allows Airmen and Guardians to inform Safety about hazardous conditions or cultural issues that concern them.”

“SAFEREP is the DAF’s premiere safety digital reporting tool,” Maj. Gen. Sean Choquette, DAF chief of safety and Air Force Safety Center commander, said in a statement. “It empowers Airmen and Guardians to speak up about issues they see and mitigate risks before they cause a mishap. By preventing mishaps before they happen, we increase our readiness and create more lethal Air and Space Forces.”