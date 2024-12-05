Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey has been nominated to lead the Air Force’s upcoming Information Dominance Systems Center, according to a Pentagon announcement.

If the Senate confirms his nomination, Cropsey will pin on his third star, raising his rank to lieutenant general, and take charge of the new organization as its inaugural leader.

The Air Force’s new Information Dominance Systems Center is a key component of the service’s “re-optimization for the Great Power competition” initiative, announced by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in February 2024. The initiative is designed to reform and reorganize both the Air Force and Space Force to better position the services to counter the growing threat from China.

In addition to leading the new office, the future three-star commander would also serve as the Air Force’s director of command, control, communications, and battle management (C3BM) programs.

For the past two years, Cropsey has led the service’s C3BM program executive office, acting as the key figure for efforts related to the Pentagon’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

The new center, to be housed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, will fall under Air Force Materiel Command and focus on C3BM, covering cyber, electronic warfare, information systems, and enterprise digital infrastructure.

Commissioned in 1995 through the U.S. Air Force Academy, Cropsey has held key engineering, acquisition, and sustainment roles on Air Force weapon systems and National Reconnaissance Office space systems.

Prior to assuming his current position, Crosby was the director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate and director of International Affairs for the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

He also served on the Office of the Secretary of Defense staff for systems engineering and led at the squadron, group, and wing levels as a Materiel Leader and Senior Materiel Leader. His joint experience includes three years at the European Command Plans and Operations Center in Stuttgart, Germany, as a Space Operations Planner and Executive Officer to the Director of Operations.