The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a brand new website, making tools easier to find for users and incorporating the former US-CERT website.

CISA launched the new site on Feb. 24, retiring US-CERT and ICS-CERT and integrating the agency’s operational content into the new CISA.gov. Now, users don’t need to visit multiple websites to find CISA’s alerts and advisories.

“Many of you told me that while there was a lot of information on the website, it wasn’t organized in a way to easily find resources unless you knew CISA and understood our structure,” CISA Director Jen Easterly wrote in a blog post.

“Based on that feedback, my web team spent several months talking to stakeholders for input to help them develop a new, user-centric design that makes our agency’s resources and tools easier to find,” she said. “The new site is intuitively organized by service and tool, but there are also audience-based search capabilities, so individuals and key stakeholders have another way to find what they’re looking for.”

The site also features a new “Spotlight” section that highlights the topics CISA supports daily, allowing users to stay up to date on timely cybersecurity issues.

Additionally, it brings greater attention to hiring opportunities at CISA, as well as its Resources and Tools page equipped with a new filterable system.

“CISA.gov is now truly a one-stop-shop for our partners and the American people to find everything they need for cybersecurity and infrastructure security,” Easterly said. “Consolidating all CISA services, tools, and sites into one place makes it easier for our partners and stakeholders to find what they need, but it also simplifies the process of reporting information to us.”

New vulnerabilities can now be submitted for a coordinated disclosure at the updated CISA.gov/report page. However, users can still upload the same information to the Vulnerability Information and Coordination Environment (VINCE) if they prefer.