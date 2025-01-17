Brian Bordelon has left his role as the deputy chief information officer (CIO) at the Department of Education to join the Department of Commerce as the agency’s chief technology officer (CTO) and deputy CIO.

Bordelon joins Brian Epley, Commerce’s new CIO, who joined the agency last May after leaving the Department of Energy. In his new role, Bordelon will be responsible for overseeing the department’s information technology operations.

Bordelon served as the deputy CIO at the Education Department since August 2024 after joining the department in August 2023.

Bordelon has had numerous stints at different agencies throughout the Federal government, working at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Last month, Bordelon received a “Most Improved” award from MeriTalk in the FITARA cloud category after receiving high marks on the 18th edition of the FITARA Scorecard.

“The awards showcase the hard work of the entire team and commitment to public service to support the Department, government and our communities,” said Bordelon in a LinkedIn post after receiving the award.