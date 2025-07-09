After nearly three decades of Federal service, Winston Beauchamp said he is stepping down from his position at the Department of the Air Force and retiring from active Federal duty.

“Yesterday was my last day of active Federal service,” Beauchamp shared in a LinkedIn post. “I retired after 29 years – 19 in the Intelligence Community followed by 10 with the Department of the Air Force.”

Beauchamp most recently served as director of security, special program oversight and information protection within the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force. In this role, he oversaw highly classified special access programs for the Air and Space Forces and led efforts on insider threat mitigation.

He joined the Department of the Air Force in 2015 and held several leadership roles over the last decade, including deputy chief information officer.

Beauchamp began his Federal career in 1996 at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, where he spent 16 years. He later transitioned to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, serving as director of mission integration before joining the Air Force.

Beauchamp did not say where he will be going next, but said he will “take some time this summer to be with family and reflect on the road ahead.”

“I carry with me a deep appreciation for the mission, the people, and the privilege of public service. I’m excited for what comes next – and open to where this next chapter may lead. Thank you to all who shared in this journey,” Beauchamp wrote.