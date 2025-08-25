President Donald Trump has tapped Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee Joe Gebbia to lead the administration’s efforts to fix “digital potholes” and redesign federal websites as the government’s first-ever chief design officer.

Gebbia announced that he was appointed to the role in a post to X on Saturday, where he said that his goal is “to update today’s government services to be as satisfying to use as the Apple Store: beautifully designed, great user experience, run on modern software.”

The primary aim is to create an “experience that projects a level of excellence for our nation, and makes life less complicated for everyday Americans,” he added.

Gebbia’s new role was established by an executive order signed by President Trump last week to create a National Design Studio within the White House to reduce duplicative design efforts and recruit top private-sector designers to “facilitate design improvements in both digital and physical Federal spaces.”

Federal agencies will work with Gebbia to improve their websites and physical interfaces and remain compliant with the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act.

Gebbia was one of AirBnB’s three cofounders and joined DOGE in February where he said in a post to X that he joined to bring his “designer brain and start-up spirit into the government.”

While working with DOGE, Gebbia said that he was tasked with improving retirement processes by speeding them up and moving them away from paper-based procedures.

Announcing his role as chief design officer, Gebbia thanked President Trump and said he will do his “best to make the U.S. the most beautiful and useable, country in the digital world.”