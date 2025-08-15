The U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has awarded CACI a $1.64 billion contract to provide tech support for military transportation systems, the Pentagon announced on Aug. 11.

Under the 10-year, single-award IDIQ contract, CACI will deliver technical services for the Joint Transportation Management System (JTMS) at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois from August 2025 through August 2035.

JTMS is a modernization effort launched in 2022 to unify the Defense Department’s fragmented transportation and financial systems — there are currently over 280 in use. The system aims to integrate transportation and financial processes at the transaction level, streamlining operations and enabling more efficient management of the “Transportation of Things.”

According to the original request for proposals notice released on SAM.gov in June 2024, USTRANSCOM wants to reengineer business processes, perform data interface/integration services, implement a single, integrated system, and leverage commercial software to conduct transportation, financial, and logistical operations for the approximately 36,000 users that JTMS supports across the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise.

The contract also covers program management, implementation planning, system requirements, testing, validation, and training.