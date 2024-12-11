President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that outgoing congressman Dan Bishop, R-N.C., will serve as his administration’s number two budget slasher.

The news comes two weeks after Trump tapped Russ Vought to serve as the next director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

“I am pleased to nominate Congressman Dan Bishop from North Carolina as Deputy Director of Budget at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB),” Trump wrote on social media on Dec. 10. “Dan has been a tireless fighter of our MAGA Movement in the House of Representatives on the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. Dan will implement my cost-cutting and deregulatory agenda across all Agencies, and root out the Weaponized Deep State.”

Rep. Bishop, a member of the House Freedom Caucus who was first elected in 2019, did not seek reelection this year after deciding to run for attorney general in North Carolina. He lost that election to a fellow departing House member, Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C.

Pending confirmation by the Senate, Rep. Bishop will serve at OMB under Vought, who was OMB director from 2019 to 2021 during the first Trump administration.

Vought said last month that a renewed effort to create Schedule F classification for Federal employees in policy-making positions will be a “day one thing” for the Trump-Vance administration and “should be viewed maximally” by incoming agency chiefs.