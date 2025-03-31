The Treasury Department has elevated Jeffrey King to serve as its acting chief information officer (CIO), according to the department’s website and the CIO Council webpage.

King previously served as the deputy CIO at the Treasury Department since September 2022. He also has served in several cybersecurity roles in the private sector, including at Deloitte, IBM Promontory, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

King takes over the role from Tony Arcadi, who has served as CIO since 2021. Nick Totten is now serving as the agency’s deputy CIO.

The Treasury Department is one of many Federal agencies with recent CIO changes. The Energy Department, Office of Personnel Management, and Social Security Administration have all already named multiple CIOs since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.