Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have tapped Timothy Kosiba as the National Security Agency’s (NSA) 21st deputy director.

President Donald Trump approved the appointment, according to the press release.

Kosiba will serve as the agency’s senior civilian leader, overseeing strategy, policy, operations, and management of the NSA’s civilian leadership while supporting U.S. defense and intelligence policy development and coordinating the agency’s work across the national security system.

Kosiba brings more than 30 years of experience in the intelligence community, much of it at the NSA, where he has worked on cybersecurity policy and operations. He has represented the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command in White House and interagency discussions on cyber issues, according to the announcement.

“As it has been for more than 30 years, my deep commitment to our mission continues, and I am excited to once again serve alongside the agency’s incredible workforce,” Kosiba said in a statement.

Kosiba’s career at NSA includes senior technical and operational roles. He previously served as technical director for the Joint Functional Component Command for Network Warfare and later held leadership positions in the agency’s Tailored Access Operations organization. He was selected for a defense intelligence senior-level post and served as chief of the Special U.S. Liaison Office in Canberra, Australia.

Kosiba also served as deputy director of the NSA/Central Security Service Commercial Solutions Center and later chief of computer network operations. He also served as deputy commander of NSA Georgia, the agency’s largest field site.

The appointment comes after a prolonged leadership vacancy at the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, which operate under a dual-hat structure. The Trump administration removed the organizations’ top officials last year.

In April, the administration dismissed Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh, then head of the NSA and Cyber Command, and Wendy Noble, the agency’s deputy director. The White House and the Pentagon have not provided detailed explanations for the leadership changes.

Kosiba’s position does not require Senate confirmation

The Pentagon announced on Dec. 19 that Trump had nominated Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to lead the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command. That nomination requires Senate approval and remains pending.