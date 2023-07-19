Consideration of several Federal technology and cybersecurity bills will have to wait – if only for a matter of days perhaps – for consideration by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., said today.

That’s because today’s HSGAC markup session was cut short on Wednesday morning as committee members headed to an address to both chambers of Congress by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The early wrap of the markup session left the committee with the following bills still to consider:

S. 2251, Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) of 2023;

S. 2289, Mitigating Foreign Influence in Classified Government Contracts Act;

S. 2286, Streamlining Federal Grants Act;

S. 2293, AI Leadership To Enable Accountable Deployment (AI LEAD) Act;

S. 2032, Legacy IT Reduction Act; and

S. 2256, Federal Cybersecurity Workforce Expansion Act.

Sen. Peters today pledged to reconvene the markup session “later this work period.”

The end of the current D.C. work period for the Senate has been targeted for Friday, July 28, according to one Senate source. However, that person added, when the Senate gets out of D.C. also depends on when and if senators finish work on their version of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which they began to debate this week.