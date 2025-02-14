Matthew Graviss, the State Department’s first chief data and artificial intelligence officer, has departed the agency.

Graviss first joined the State Department in January 2020 as its chief data officer (CDO). He later added chief AI officer (CAIO) to his title after the Biden administration issued its AI executive order in October 2023 – which tasked agencies with naming CAIOs.

“After an incredible journey at the State Department, it’s time for my next adventure. Serving as State’s first chief data and AI officer has been an honor, and I’m immensely proud of the work we’ve done to modernize the department with data and digital tools,” Graviss said in a LinkedIn post.

“But beyond the technology, I’m most grateful for playing a small role in transforming the culture – helping State embrace the power of tech to drive diplomacy,” he added.

During his time as the top data and AI official at the State Department, Graviss oversaw the implementation of the agency’s first-ever Enterprise AI Strategy, the launch of a new online AI resource hub known as AI.State, and the implementation of an $18.2 million Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) award to leverage generative AI technology to streamline data processing.

Before joining the State Department, Graviss served as CDO of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a component of the Department of Homeland Security.

Graviss did not indicate where he is headed next. However, he said he will share more information soon, adding “For now, a heartfelt thank you to all who’ve been part of this journey.”