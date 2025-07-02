The U.S. Space Force has delayed the inaugural launch of its next-generation missile warning satellites in medium-Earth orbit (MEO) from late 2026 to spring 2027, citing supply chain delays and technical hurdles, a senior official confirmed this week.

The affected mission is part of the Resilient Missile Warning/Missile Tracking MEO program, a new space-based defense initiative designed to track missile threats more effectively.

The program is structured to deploy satellites in successive phases – or “epochs” – approximately every two to three years, gradually building out a more robust, layered missile warning architecture. The delayed launch, known as Epoch 1, was set to establish the constellation’s baseline capabilities.

Brig. Gen. (Select) Robert Davis, program executive officer for the Space Sensing Directorate at Space Systems Command (SSC), discussed the delay during a webcast hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

“We’ve encountered some supply chain issues and technical challenges as we try to institute the right testing, the right rigor on the ground,” Davis said, adding, “so once we get to orbit, we have a functional system.”

One of the key technical challenges involves integrating laser optical crosslinks – an advanced technology that enables high-speed, secure data transfer between satellites. While these links promise faster and more secure communication than traditional radio frequency systems, they remain relatively unproven.

To mitigate that risk, Davis noted that SSC is applying lessons learned from the Space Development Agency’s deployment of similar technology in Tranche 0 of its low-Earth orbit satellite constellation.

“We’re really leaning into lessons learned at Tranche 0 and investing more in our ground architecture to be able to do more testing and risk mitigation of that crosslink technology,” he said.

Davis described the laser links as the “linchpin” of the new space architectures being developed in both low- and medium-Earth orbit, but acknowledged the uncertainty they introduce.

“It’s the potential risk to the MEO program we’re watching the closest,” he said.

Despite the delay, the MEO missile tracking program is continuing to gain momentum. The Space Sensing Directorate last month awarded a contract to BAE Systems for 10 satellites for “Epoch 2” of the program. Epoch 2 is focused on the rapid acquisition of robust infrared sensing technology and integrating it into an entirely new satellite constellation in MEO.

Davis also revealed that another contract for additional Epoch 2 satellites is expected to be issued this fall.

“We’re seeing a huge response from the industrial base every time there’s a call for proposals and the source selection for a tranche or an epoch,” Davis said. “That’s very exciting, as we are able to pull in nontraditional players in this area that drives innovation.”