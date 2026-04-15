The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Front Door program has expanded to the U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), offering a new avenue for commercial companies to connect with military leaders.

Launched in 2023 by Space Systems Command (SSC), the Front Door initiative has become a key platform for startups, non-traditional partners, and commercial vendors seeking to engage with the USSF. It is designed to accelerate the integration of innovative technologies into military space operations.

SSC said the program expansion supports the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Commercial-First strategy, which seeks to streamline connections between the commercial sector and government organizations.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.

“With the addition of U.S. Space Command, visitors to the Front Door portal can now connect with a broader range of military space organizations,” said Vic Vigliotti, director of USSF Front Door, in a statement. “Likewise, USSPACECOMM will now have the opportunity to connect with the broader universe of commercial solutions providers engaging with Front Door.”

Through the Front Door platform, companies submit ideas, products, or services through the portal, which are then reviewed, vetted, and logged by Front Door personnel. Submissions that align with military needs are shared with experts across USSF and other space-related government organizations, including USSPACECOM.

“The Front Door process creates a valuable, searchable database of capabilities that allows the Space Force to rapidly identify and integrate promising technologies,” Vigliotti noted. “We encourage companies to check back as their technologies mature and as the demand from combatant commands evolves.”

USSPACECOM’s Lead for Commercial Integration, U.S. Navy Cdr. Heather Thomas, praised Front Door for offering the “comprehensive platform and process that we require for tapping into the many ideas, products, and technologies that our commercial and industrial sectors are bringing to the table.”

“The opportunity to utilize one system eliminates duplicity and is a win for industry as well as a win for government,” she said.