The U.S. Space Command has established an internal planning group, dubbed Task Force Voyager, to coordinate the command’s headquarters relocation from Colorado to Alabama, a spokesperson told MeriTalk.

“U.S. Space Command’s headquarters relocation efforts are moving forward quickly. Since the announcement, we have stood up an internal cross-functional planning team named Task Force Voyager; remain engaged with stakeholders at the Pentagon, and in Alabama and Colorado; and have maintained a near-continuous command headquarters presence in Huntsville, to include through the government shutdown,” the Space Command spokesperson said.

The command has not released additional details about the task force’s specific objectives or a timeline for shifting personnel and mission capabilities to Huntsville.

The headquarters move was announced Sept. 3, 2025, when President Donald Trump said the command would relocate from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

The announcement ended years of debate over Space Command’s location.

In 2021, former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall identified Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville as the preferred headquarters site, pending an environmental review completed in 2022 that reaffirmed Alabama as the top choice. However, in 2023, the Biden administration decided to keep the headquarters in Colorado over “combat-readiness concerns.”

The Trump administration has overridden that decision, declaring that Space Command will indeed move to Huntsville.

Alabama lawmakers backed the decision. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., appearing with Trump during the announcement, said the move returns Space Command to its “rightful home” and thanked the president for his decision.

Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, however, uniformly opposed the relocation. In a bipartisan statement, they warned it would harm national security, delay space defense operations, and cost taxpayers billions of dollars. They also cautioned that many civilian personnel essential to the command’s mission may be unwilling or unable to move, potentially leading to long-term workforce shortages.

In an effort to block the move, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit Oct. 29, alleging the relocation decision was politically motivated. The suit cites remarks Trump made during the relocation announcement, criticizing Colorado’s mail-in voting system, and claims the move was in retaliation for the state’s election policies.

The filing seeks a stop-work order halting all relocation activities while the case proceeds.

A Space Command spokesperson said the command had no comment on pending litigation.

Despite the objections, the administration is continuing preparations for the transfer.

Most recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting to review relocation plans.

Whiting presented options for moving personnel and mission capabilities “expeditiously and responsibly,” according to a statement from the Defense Department (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration.

The meeting focused on accelerating construction, cutting through bureaucratic delays, and ensuring the command can maintain operations throughout the transition. Whiting said the command remains committed to working with DOD organizations and elected leaders to move the headquarters in line with the president’s directive while maintaining full mission readiness.