The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) is soliciting information from industry, academia, and other organizations interested in demonstrating agentic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in a technical experimentation event from April 13-17, 2026, at Avon Park Air Force Range in Florida.

In a request for information (RFI) published on Dec. 12, SOCOM said the weeklong event will focus on agentic AI and its potential to support future Special Operations Forces (SOF) capabilities.

According to SOCOM, the RFI is intended to solicit technology experimentation nominations from research and development organizations, private industry, academia, individuals, and government laboratories.

Technical experimentation events allow technology developers to interact with operational personnel to assess how their technologies could support or enhance SOF mission needs. The environment is intended to foster collaboration among government, academia, laboratories, and industry.

The primary focus of the 2026 event is modular integration of agentic AI-based technologies into existing SOF software architectures.

“SOF requires Agentic AI-based technologies that can collaborate to perform tactical or operational tasks, [and] create and support workflows that can be modularly integrated into existing SOF software architectures,” the RFI reads.

Areas of interest include agentic protocols and agent-to-agent communication, agentic workflows and orchestration, and human-machine teaming.

SOCOM also outlined interest in knowledge representation for AI, including unstructured document analysis; low size, weight, and power computing solutions (low-SWap-C); AI agent frameworks; performance metrics and accuracy assessment tools; optimization for tactical and low-SWaP-C resources; and collaborative autonomous systems.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 12.