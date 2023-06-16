The winners of the 2023 Service to the Citizen Awards have been announced, honoring five different leaders from the government and private sector for achieving exemplary service.

The award winners were chosen after a select committee comprised of nine judges considered the work of various candidates’ public service work.

The awards were created by Martha Dorris, founder of the Public Service Leadership Academy, to recognize the efforts of public servants on the front lines of improving citizen service delivery.

The award winners this year are as follows:

Government Executive of the Year – Alek Sripipatana, director of data and evaluation, Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Health and Human Services?;

Industry Executive of the Year – Raza Latif, chief executive officer (CEO) of NuAxis Innovations;

CX Trailblazer – Melissa Eggleston, human center designer, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services;

Rising Star of the Year – Petra Alfred, director of customer experience, United States Navy, Program Executive Office for Manpower Logistics and Business Solutions; and

Lifetime Achievement for Delivery Services to the Citizens – Colleen Wieck, executive director of Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, Department of Administration.