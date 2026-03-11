The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Gen. Joshua Rudd’s nomination to lead U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) and the National Security Agency (NSA), filling a position that has remained vacant since last year.

In a 71-29 vote, the Senate elevated Rudd to the rank of general, despite objections from some Democratic lawmakers who cited his lack of cyber experience.

Rudd will replace Lt. Gen. William Hartman, who has been leading the agency in an acting capacity following the Trump administration’s removal of Gen. Timothy Haugh from leadership of both organizations. The circumstances surrounding Haugh’s dismissal remain unclear.

Rudd’s nomination faced pushback during the confirmation process, particularly from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who spoke multiple times on the Senate floor against his confirmation.

Wyden blocked the possibility of approving the nomination by voice vote last month, forcing Tuesday’s roll call vote. In a floor speech before the vote, Wyden said Rudd “is the wrong person for this position,” citing concerns about the nominee’s lack of military cyber leadership experience and his limited understanding of NSA surveillance authorities.

Rudd, who has more than 30 years of military experience, largely in special operations, defended his qualifications during the confirmation process. He pointed to his work in special operations and joint task forces as preparation for the role, arguing that cyber capabilities have become “inextricably linked at the hip” with U.S. special operations forces.

Dual-hat leadership faces renewed scrutiny

During his nomination hearing, Rudd said one of his priorities will be reviewing whether the longstanding dual-hat leadership structure remains the most effective model for overseeing the NSA and CYBERCOM.

The dual-hat arrangement dates to 2010, when CYBERCOM was co-located with the NSA to leverage personnel, infrastructure, and expertise as the new command matured. The leadership overlap was intended to be temporary, but both organizations have remained under a single commander since.

Rudd said the arrangement has demonstrated “effectiveness as well as efficiency,” but emphasized that effectiveness should take priority. Lawmakers have long debated whether the arrangement remains effective. Some have argued for maintaining the joint leadership, while others have questioned whether the two posts should remain combined. Congress has previously barred any split between the organizations until CYBERCOM has independent command systems and the tools and capabilities to operate separately.