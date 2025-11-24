The U.S. Senate on Thursday, Nov. 20, confirmed Vice Adm. Richard Correll as the new commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), a key position overseeing the nation’s nuclear forces. The confirmation also includes Correll’s promotion to four-star admiral.

Correll will now oversee USSTRATCOM’s nuclear deterrence and global strike missions, as well as the military’s efforts in electromagnetic spectrum operations.

President Donald Trump nominated Correll for the role in September, and the Senate Armed Services Committee held his nomination hearing last month.

During the hearing, Correll outlined several challenges facing the Department of Defense (DOD) – which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War – particularly in electronic warfare, an area he said needs significant improvement.

“We’re not where we need to be, but we’re focused on it and making progress,” Correll told lawmakers, citing the Pentagon’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum, crucial for modern warfare.

Correll emphasized the need for better testing and training infrastructure to prepare for future electronic warfare threats. He noted that the DOD’s ability to integrate electronic warfare into operational plans remains limited, and more resources are needed to address the growing complexity of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Before his confirmation, Correll served as USSTRATCOM’s deputy commander and director of plans and policy. His background is primarily in the Navy’s submarine community, where he held command of multiple submarines, including the USS Topeka and Submarine Squadron 11.