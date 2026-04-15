The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act.

The bill approved by the committee would continue to fund federal agency research and development work under the 2018 National Quantum Initiative through December 2034.

Research and development (R&D) funding under the 2018 law – which aimed to create a national plan for advancing quantum technology – expired in 2023.

The Senate bill approved by the committee was introduced in January by Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Todd Young, R-Ind.

The measure would provide $85 million each year for the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and $25 million for NASA.

It would also task the National Science Foundation (NSF) with building three new centers to grow the quantum workforce, create quantum testbeds, and boost quantum research and education.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy would be required to develop an international quantum cooperation strategy to oversee R&D activities with U.S. allies, under the bill.

“We need to ensure the United States has the talent and research capabilities required to lead the global tech competition and outcompete China,” Sen. Young said in a statement. “The National Quantum Initiative strengthens the research and development investments and builds a strong workforce which plays a critical role in safeguarding America’s economic and national security.”

“From scientific breakthroughs in healthcare to clean energy solutions, quantum technology is a game-changer and federal investment is vital to accelerating the transition from basic science to quantum innovation and practical applications,” said Sen. Cantwell

The Senate bill that cleared committee on April 14 does not appear to have a companion measure in the House.