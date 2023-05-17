Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., have introduced new legislation that would create an artificial intelligence (AI) training program for Federal supervisors and management officials.

The AI Leadership Training Act would guide Federal leaders when making decisions regarding AI technology, and aim to ensure the risks and rewards are properly weighed to best benefit agency missions and American communities. Ultimately, the bill wants to improve the Federal workforce’s skills and expertise regarding AI.

“As the Federal government continues to invest in and use artificial intelligence tools, decision-makers in the Federal government must have the appropriate training to ensure this technology is used responsibly and ethically,” said Sen. Peters in a statement.

The training program proposed by the bill would help improve the Federal workforce’s understanding of AI applications and ensure that leaders who oversee the use of these tools understand AI’s potential benefits and risks. The training would aim to help Federal leaders understand the capabilities, risks, and ethical implications associated with AI to ensure they can better determine whether an AI capability is appropriate for their mission requirements.

In addition, the legislation also would require the director of the Office of Personnel Management to provide and regularly update an AI training program for Federal government supervisors and management officials.

“With AI training, Federal agency leaders will have the expertise needed to ensure this technology benefits the American people and to mitigate potential harms such as bias or discrimination,” Sen. Peters said.