The Space Development Agency (SDA) released its final request for proposals for procurement of 100 satellites that the agency will use to expand its military constellation system.

The request titled “PWSA Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) Alpha Program Solicitation” focuses on providing the SDA with over 100 orbital Alpha satellites to be used in the ecosystem of satellites used by the U.S. Army.

“T2TL will provide global communications access and deliver persistent regional encrypted connectivity in support of Warfighter missions around the globe.,” stated the agency.

Each satellite must be equipped with three to four optical communications terminals, with on-board command-and-control data processors and autonomous navigation payloads.

The satellites will be a part of the Army’s Layered network of military satellites that will be used to communicate with different sectors of the service branch.

“The Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) SVs will be similar to those currently under development for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) with targeted technology enhancements, mission-focused payload configurations, increased integration, and greater production efficiencies,” stated the agency.

The deadline for proposals is July 28.