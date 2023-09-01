The Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Douglas Robertson as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Robertson has served at the SBA since July 2020, previously leading the product team that implemented the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to his LinkedIn, he oversaw the SBA’s “Lender Gateway” program that facilitated the COVID-19 pandemic assistance loan programs, processing $15 billion and 140,000 PPP first-round loan applications.

He also oversaw the modernization of the SBA’s content management system (CMS), as well as the implementation of the MySBA Lending Portal and Veteran Certification Program.

Prior to his time at the SBA, Robertson worked in the private sector as a product owner and scrum master at Gleanspot.com, as well as several data analyst roles at Interactions LLC.