For federal technology leaders trying to decide when quantum computing moves from a long-range research issue to an operational priority, Yuval Boger says the answer is sooner than many agencies think.

In a recent interview with MeriTalk, the QuEra executive said the U.S. government is increasingly treating quantum computing as both a national security concern and an economic competitiveness issue. The reason, he argued, is that the timeline appears to be tightening. Hardware is advancing faster than many expected, while researchers are also finding ways to reduce the computing requirements for useful quantum applications.

For federal agencies, that shift means moving quantum from the watch-and-wait category to one focused on workforce, supply chain, testing, and acquisition readiness.

Rethinking the quantum timeline

Boger framed quantum computing as a dual-impact technology for government – offering both opportunity and risk.

On the opportunity side, he pointed to applications in materials science, EV battery development, logistics optimization, and other areas with broad economic and mission impact. Leadership in quantum, he argued, could shape long-term national competitiveness.

“A lot of governments are saying this is the next big thing, and we must make sure the United States is a leader in this field,” he said.

On the risk side, he cited the longstanding concern that advanced quantum systems could break current encryption standards, exposing sensitive communications, health data, and defense information.

What’s changing, he said, is the timeline.

“The gap is rapidly narrowing,” Boger said, pointing to progress on two fronts: improving hardware performance and declining computational requirements for meaningful use cases.

“On one hand, computers are getting better. On the other hand, the requirements are getting lower,” he said.

That combination is shifting expectations among policymakers. Where useful quantum computing was once viewed as a 10- to 20-year horizon, Boger said some leaders now see potential breakthroughs much sooner.

“Some are thinking this could happen in the next three or four years, not 10 to 20,” he said.

Building toward operational readiness

Boger said readiness extends beyond waiting for more powerful systems.

He pointed to workforce development first. “This is a new technology. You need talent to develop, build, and service these computers,” he said. “Without a workforce that’s capable, that’s a big problem.”

He also emphasized supply chain depth. QuEra’s systems, he said, rely on a mix of lasers, optics, high-speed electronics, and other specialized components that no single company can build entirely on its own. “If this is such a critical national security technology,” he said, we should be asking, “are there U.S.-based suppliers that have the capability to meet the demand, and if not, how do we make sure that we develop such suppliers?”

Then there is the question of shared infrastructure. Government-supported environments can allow companies and researchers to test algorithms, benchmark quantum systems against classical computing, and scale development efforts.

He pointed to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative as an example of federal efforts to assess whether quantum systems can reach the scale required for practical applications. Even negative findings would help refine strategy, he said, by grounding decisions in evidence.

State-level momentum and regional ecosystems

Boger highlighted growing state involvement as another important part of the quantum equation.

While federal policy sets direction, quantum infrastructure – labs, facilities, and supply chains – is built locally. That dynamic is prompting states to view quantum through both national security and economic development lenses.

“Silicon Valley is in California,” Boger said. “Where’s the quantum valley going to be?”

He cited QuEra’s work with Massachusetts and planned expansion in New Mexico near Los Alamos National Laboratory as examples of regional ecosystem building. These efforts can support research, workforce development, supplier networks, and public-private partnerships.

Some states are also offering matching funds tied to federal programs, creating incentives that can amplify federal investments and accelerate cluster development.

What’s overhyped – and what’s underestimated

Boger cautioned that current quantum capabilities are often overstated.

“Quantum computers are not there yet,” he said. “They’re experimental devices that are used for developing algorithms.”

“There are very few things that quantum computers can do that you cannot do on a classical computer today,” Boger added.

What is being underestimated, in his view, is how quickly that could change.

“What is under-hyped, sometimes, is the potential of quantum computers … Quantum computers are not 15 years away. We think they’re two or three years away from being truly used by businesses, in governments,” he said.

That outlook informs his view that the government should begin evaluating quantum technologies more selectively. As different approaches mature at different rates, he said, agencies should focus on platforms demonstrating measurable progress.

“It’s time to narrow the aperture,” Boger said.

That perspective aligns with QuEra’s focus on neutral-atom systems. As timelines diverge across competing architectures, he said, decision-makers will need to distinguish between near-term viability and longer-term research paths.

Advice for CIOs: Plan for a hybrid future

Boger’s advice to federal CIOs and mission leaders is to begin preparing now.

Agencies that see useful quantum systems emerging within a few years should plan backward – aligning procurement cycles, workforce training, deployment models, and mission use cases.

“If an agency believes that the quantum computer will be truly powerful in two years, maybe there’s a procurement cycle or a training cycle to determine where it is going to be and what applications are going to run on it … as opposed to just waiting for it to arrive,” he said.

Boger also stressed that quantum will complement, not replace, classical computing.

“Quantum computers are not going to replace classical computers,” he said. “The future is hybrid.”

For federal leaders, that means planning for integration into existing environments, including secure infrastructure and data center strategies, rather than treating quantum as a standalone capability.

What differentiates QuEra

Boger pointed to QuEra’s academic roots as a differentiator in government engagement.

“QuEra’s roots come from the scientific community. When we look at the people who are running the technical side in DARPA or others, they actually share the same roots, including long-term friendships, collaboration, and mutual respect that allows us to cut through the hype and have high-level discussions of what’s working and what’s not,” he said.

He also highlighted operational considerations. QuEra’s neutral-atom systems, he said, offer advantages in size and power requirements that may align with federal deployment constraints.

While QuEra’s system is about “the size of a large dining table,” he said, “some other approaches require a football stadium.” Similarly, he said, QuEra’s computer can operate on “the equivalent of four or five hair dryers,” while “some computers require a nuclear power plant.”

What’s next

Boger said the next phase of federal quantum efforts should emphasize practicality and prioritization.

That includes continued investment in workforce and supply chain readiness, expanded testing of real-world applications, and a more focused evaluation of technologies showing near-term potential.

His message to federal leaders is to avoid waiting for certainty and avoid treating all approaches as equally mature.

“Focus on what works, as opposed to what may work in 10 or 15 years,” he said.