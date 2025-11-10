The U.S. Postal Service is retiring its online automated system used by businesses to document postage and fees for all shipping-related processes, replacing it with modernized and simplified software.

In a final rule posted to the Federal Register on Monday, the Postal Service said it is retiring its manifest mailing system (MMS) and will migrate to Electronic Documentation, Full Service, Seamless, and eInduction by April 1, 2026.

This migration will streamline the Postal Service’s acceptance, induction, and verification of commercial cards, letters, flats, and packages, the agency said in its rule proposal.

Notably, the streamlined processes aim to boost mail quality, enhance end-to-end visibility, and give mailers greater control through a comprehensive account management portal, the agency said.

The Postal Service said that with the transition, mailers won’t be required to provide paper documentation when mailing items. Instead, all information will be submitted and made available electronically. In addition, mailers will not be required to maintain quality control documents.

To help with the transition from MMS, the Postal Service said that it “has taken proactive steps” to help mailers by providing resources through its Intelligent Mail for Small Business Tool (IMsb), a web-based tool designed for small business mailers and those “with limited technical resources.”

“The tool generates unique Intelligent Mail barcodes (IMb) for use on address labels and mail pieces, and it features a simple, step-by-step interface that guides users through the process,” the Postal Service said.