The Department of Defense (DoD) announced a classified strategy aimed at creating a unified and comprehensive approach to counter the growing threat of drones.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Dec. 5th that the document focuses on preparing the department for counter-unmanned systems operations, “orienting around a common understanding of the challenge and a comprehensive approach to addressing it.”

“As you know, the threats presented by these systems are changing how wars are fought. With this singular strategy for countering unmanned systems, in conjunction with other major DoD initiatives … the DoD is orienting around a common understanding of the challenge and a comprehensive approach to addressing it,” said Ryder.

The strategy builds on key DoD initiatives to counter drones, including the establishment of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, the creation of a Warfighter Senior Integration Group to address urgent needs, and the launch of the Replicator 2 initiative to protect critical installations and force concentrations from small aerial threats.

“In recent years, adversary unmanned systems have evolved rapidly. These cheap systems are increasingly changing the battlefield, threatening U.S. installations, and wounding or killing our troops,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, said in a statement.

He added that the strategy “lays out a roadmap for countering the threat of adversary unmanned systems – today and far into the future.”

Many details of the strategy remain classified, but the Pentagon released an unclassified fact sheet, that includes some objectives in the strategy to integrate the department’s efforts to address unmanned systems across various domains, characteristics, and timeframes.

One of the strategic objectives is to deepen the “understanding and awareness of unmanned systems trends and threats.” According to the department, the goal is to “sense and make sense” of these threats, ensuring operational forces are better equipped to respond effectively.

Another objective of the strategy is to “disrupt and degrade” the networks behind unmanned systems proliferation. The department plans to launch and execute “deliberate campaigns to counter these networks, in partnership with other U.S. departments and agencies,” the fact sheet reads.

The strategy also emphasizes the need to defend U.S. interests by fully integrating counter-unmanned systems into core warfighting capabilities; including enhancing both active and passive defenses, clarifying authorities, and ensuring that defense measures are embedded across military doctrine, training, and policy.

The fourth objective stresses the importance of delivering solutions with greater speed, adaptability, and scale. Lastly, the department will make countering unmanned systems a key element of its future joint force development and design.

Additionally, Austin explained that solely focusing on immediate challenges to counter drones is an insufficient strategy. The strategy encourages the department to look beyond the “five-meter target” and prepare for future threats, recognizing the rapid evolution of unmanned systems capabilities.