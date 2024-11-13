The Department of Defense (DoD) has publicly unveiled its strategy for the deployment of private 5G networks at military installations while maximizing Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) ecosystems to the extent possible.

The DoD Private 5G Deployment Strategy was signed on Oct. 16 following the release of the department’s “Fulcrum” strategy guidance for IT advancement, which also calls for the implementation of 5G and O-RAN infrastructures where possible.

“This strategy is a key enabler to the DoD’s modernization effort to leverage 5G networks, both commercial and private, to deliver ubiquitous, high-speed connectivity for mobile capabilities,” according to a Nov. 12 statement from the DoD.

The department’s pursuit of 5G technology has been an ongoing effort to enhance both military and civilian capabilities across DoD installations. For the department, the deployment of 5G infrastructure will allow installations to leverage commercial mobile broadband for quality of life and routine mission needs, benefiting military and civilian populations at DoD installations.

“This infrastructure will also allow the warfighter to ingest and transfer massive amounts of data – a capability that will be critical for the U.S. to retain information and decision advantage,” the statement reads.

The strategy outlines several objectives. First, the DoD intends to align private 5G infrastructure with the unique mission requirements of each installation.

According to the document, officials will evaluate specific mission, security, coverage, and performance needs and determine whether 5G capabilities can be optimized to support its distinct operational needs.

The second objective would accelerate the acquisition, development, and secure deployment of 5G technology across military installations. To support this goal, DoD components will be provided with additional implementation guidance that facilitates the integration of new commercial 5G capabilities into existing DoD missions and systems, according to the document.

Lastly, the strategy promotes the expansion of an O-RAN ecosystem. According to the document, the department aims to foster greater flexibility, innovation, and interoperability in its 5G infrastructure by encouraging the development and adoption of O- RAN.

O-RAN is a multi-vendor solution that decouples software from hardware, enabling different vendors to operate on the same network simultaneously. This approach enhances flexibility and scalability within the RAN, allowing for more efficient deployment and management of 5G infrastructure.

More recently, the DoD tapped Hughes Network Systems to develop an O- RAN prototype at Fort Bliss, Texas, aimed at testing and evaluating advanced 5G technologies for military use. The $6.5 million contract requires Hughes to install 5G O-RAN equipment at the base, initially setting up a temporary network for preliminary evaluation, according to a press release.

In the coming months, DoD will provide additional implementation guidance and reference documents to aid the military services as they deploy both commercial and private 5G networks on installations.