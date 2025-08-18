Sharon Woods, the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) J6 Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) Enterprise Directorate, has stepped down from that role and Federal government service.

In a LinkedIn post last Thursday, Woods said that “Friday marks my last day as a Federal employee after 20 years supporting the Department of the Navy, Department of Defense, and DISA.”

“I have had the privilege of serving the world’s best military and will forever be grateful for that opportunity,” she wrote.

“From my first role as an acquisition attorney to my time as an IT executive, one mission has tied it all together: putting the best technology possible in the hands of the warfighter. It has been an absolute honor to serve that mission,” Woods said.

Woods has served in the Department of Defense since 2008. She previously served as the director of DISA’s J6 Endpoint Services and Global Service Center, as well as the director of DISA’s J9 Hosting and Compute Center (HaCC).

She also led DISA’s Cloud Computing Program Office (CCPO), a role in which she helped drive the transformation of the DoD’s enterprise cloud and software modernization strategies.

Before joining DISA, Woods had served as general counsel for the Defense Digital Service and associate counsel for the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS). She also served a brief stint as an attorney advisor at the Department of Health and Human Services.

“If I could leave one message behind, it would be this: Don’t stop innovating. Don’t let process be the enemy of progress. Don’t avoid risk for fear of failure. The adversary is not waiting. Our military must be equipped with the most advanced technology, and we must always stay a step ahead,” Woods wrote in her Aug. 14 LinkedIn post.

Woods did not share where she is headed next.