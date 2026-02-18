The Pentagon is seeking artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to help manage routine back-office functions across the Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration.

In a solicitation released Tuesday on SAM.gov, the department called for a commercially available AI-enhanced platform – the Joint Enterprise Task Management System (JETMS).

Officials explained that current tasking processes rely on fragmented legacy systems, email, and manual trackers, creating operational friction, requiring extensive data entry, and limiting leaders’ visibility into workloads.

“This inefficiency hinders [DOD’s] ability to operate at the speed and scale required for modern, multi-domain operations,” the solicitation reads.

The goal, the solicitation explains, is to reduce administrative burdens and speed decision-making across the enterprise.

The system would support both the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Correspondence and Task Management System and the Army’s Enterprise Task Management Software Solution.

“Instead of a prescriptive requirements list, we are asking industry to propose innovative solutions that achieve our desired outcomes,” the solicitation reads.

Specifically, officials seek solutions that provide workflow management across the DOD, military services, and fourth estate agencies. Officials also call for intelligent automation using AI and machine learning to handle the task lifecycle, including intake, classification, drafting, routing, and response generation.

Vendors are also expected to show measurable reductions in man-hours per task.

Other requirements include a modern interface that works on desktop and mobile, seamless integration with DOD systems, enterprise-grade security, scalability to more than 150,000 daily users, and full government ownership and portability of all data.

Vendors have until March 9 to submit solution briefs.